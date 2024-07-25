‘Inform a week in advance’: Employee shares boss’ bizarre demand for taking sick leaves; netizens react

Predicting sickness seven days in advance is something humankind is not capable of, and the sick leaves at a corporation are meant for exactly that!

But what happens when your manager comes up with a new and bizarre rule for sick leave, and asks you to inform about it a week in advance? You will likely be confused beyond wits! Similarly, a Reddit user's experience with his Indian manager over a sick leave has left the digital world scratching their heads.

Reddit forum 'antiwork' shared a WhatsApp chat between an employee and his boss, asking for a sick leave.

Check out their exchange of messages: “My health is not well, so I won’t be coming to the office,” the employee said in his message to his manager, according to the chat screenshot.

To this, the boss asked if he was planning to take a sick leave.

On receiving an affirmative reply, the boss said: “To take sick leave or casual leave, you need to inform at least 7 days prior.”

Also Read | Mumbai beggars tip paparazzi on celeb locations: Virender Chawla in Reddit AMA

Here is how the internet reacted: “You're not supposed to know 7 days in advance when your health fails, you're supposed to take a week to spread your illness to everybody at work because sharing is caring,” a user said.

“That... that isn't how getting sick works... that's not even how sick leave works...” another added.

One user said the manager would even have a problem if you apply for leave a week in advance and said, “'I'm letting you know per policy I'm going to be sick in 7 days.' 'You're lying. No one knows they will be sick in 7 days. You better be here.'”

Other users tried to help find a solution for this bizarre policy.

“Send an email every day: 'This is to inform you that I may get sick seven days from now and may thus need to use sick time,' See how long it takes,” a user said.

“Malicious compliance time.....every Monday morning submit a preemptive sick leave notice, then cancel it the following Monday when you submit a new one,” another suggested.

One user said, “Obviously you'd apply for sick leave in 7 days. Then, the next day, cancel it. And apply for sick leave in 7 days. Then, the next day, cancel it. And … Until HR is the one that gets sick of you and implements a sensible sick leave policy.”