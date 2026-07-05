Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan says 31 km took 2.5 hours, internet calls Bengaluru traffic a 'nightmare'

Bengaluru's notorious traffic congestion has once again become the subject of discussion on social media after Kris Gopalakrishnan shared details of a frustrating journey through the city.

The Infosys co-founder took to X to reveal that a 31-kilometre commute took nearly two-and-a-half hours, describing the experience as another example of Bengaluru's worsening traffic situation.

Expressing concern over the city's road conditions and driving behaviour, Gopalakrishnan wrote, "31 km took 2 1/2 hours today. It is only becoming worse. Traffic, condition of roads, and poor discipline."

The post quickly gained traction online, with thousands of users reacting to it and many saying they had faced similar situations on Bengaluru's roads.

Residents Share Their Own Commute Horror Stories Soon after Gopalakrishnan's post went viral, social media users filled the comments section with accounts of their own long and exhausting commutes across the city.

One user wrote that a recent 28-kilometre journey took almost three hours, calling Bengaluru's traffic situation a nightmare.

"It's turning into a nightmare lately. My 28 KM commute last week took 3 hours !! We need to switch to remote till roads, rules and enforcement fall in place," the user commented.

Another person said influential industry leaders should use their voice to push for better infrastructure.

"Sir, We the ordinary people know and suffer daily. It would be helpful if people like you can influence the government on ORR infrastructure," the comment read.

Some users argued that encouraging greater use of public transport could help reduce congestion on city roads.

One commenter wrote, "People should be kind enough to use public transport more within city limits on weekends atleast as they have bit of a time. Otherwise it's a chaos for the kind of infrastructure we have, which can't support too many public & private vehicles getting in to road."

Another user expressed optimism that ongoing infrastructure projects, including the completion of the Ejipura flyover and expansion of Bengaluru's Metro network, could ease congestion in the future.

Others pointed out that the weather has further worsened traffic conditions.

"The rain is making it worse everyday!" one user wrote.

Not everyone agreed with the criticism, however. One commenter questioned the details of Gopalakrishnan's journey and whether alternative travel options had been considered.

"where to where, time of travel, route, vehicle type , no. of PPL in vehicle ... was travel avoidable .,were alternatives modes of travel contemplated , you sufferred for no fault of and/ or brought the suffering upon yourselves ??" the user commented.

Traffic Continues To Be A Major Challenge Bengaluru has long grappled with traffic congestion, with rapid urban expansion, increasing vehicle ownership and infrastructure bottlenecks frequently leading to long travel times for commuters. Traffic snarls often worsen during peak hours and periods of heavy rainfall, with residents regularly taking to social media to document their experiences.