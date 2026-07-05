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Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan says 31 km took 2.5 hours, internet calls Bengaluru traffic a 'nightmare'

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan's post on Bengaluru's traffic has sparked a conversation on X. In his post, Gopalkrishnan revealed that a 31-kilometre journey took him nearly two-and-a-half hours. 

Anjali Thakur
Updated5 Jul 2026, 08:43 PM IST
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Kris Gopalakrishnan CEO, Infosys Addressing press on Q2 results at infosys head quarter in Bangalore, on 09/10/09,pic by hemant mishra/mint.
Kris Gopalakrishnan CEO, Infosys Addressing press on Q2 results at infosys head quarter in Bangalore, on 09/10/09,pic by hemant mishra/mint.
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Bengaluru's notorious traffic congestion has once again become the subject of discussion on social media after Kris Gopalakrishnan shared details of a frustrating journey through the city.

The Infosys co-founder took to X to reveal that a 31-kilometre commute took nearly two-and-a-half hours, describing the experience as another example of Bengaluru's worsening traffic situation.

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Expressing concern over the city's road conditions and driving behaviour, Gopalakrishnan wrote, "31 km took 2 1/2 hours today. It is only becoming worse. Traffic, condition of roads, and poor discipline."

The post quickly gained traction online, with thousands of users reacting to it and many saying they had faced similar situations on Bengaluru's roads.

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Residents Share Their Own Commute Horror Stories

Soon after Gopalakrishnan's post went viral, social media users filled the comments section with accounts of their own long and exhausting commutes across the city.

One user wrote that a recent 28-kilometre journey took almost three hours, calling Bengaluru's traffic situation a nightmare.

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"It's turning into a nightmare lately. My 28 KM commute last week took 3 hours !! We need to switch to remote till roads, rules and enforcement fall in place," the user commented.

Another person said influential industry leaders should use their voice to push for better infrastructure.

"Sir, We the ordinary people know and suffer daily. It would be helpful if people like you can influence the government on ORR infrastructure," the comment read.

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Some users argued that encouraging greater use of public transport could help reduce congestion on city roads.

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One commenter wrote, "People should be kind enough to use public transport more within city limits on weekends atleast as they have bit of a time. Otherwise it's a chaos for the kind of infrastructure we have, which can't support too many public & private vehicles getting in to road."

Another user expressed optimism that ongoing infrastructure projects, including the completion of the Ejipura flyover and expansion of Bengaluru's Metro network, could ease congestion in the future.

Others pointed out that the weather has further worsened traffic conditions.

"The rain is making it worse everyday!" one user wrote.

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Not everyone agreed with the criticism, however. One commenter questioned the details of Gopalakrishnan's journey and whether alternative travel options had been considered.

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"where to where, time of travel, route, vehicle type , no. of PPL in vehicle ... was travel avoidable .,were alternatives modes of travel contemplated , you sufferred for no fault of and/ or brought the suffering upon yourselves ??" the user commented.

Traffic Continues To Be A Major Challenge

Bengaluru has long grappled with traffic congestion, with rapid urban expansion, increasing vehicle ownership and infrastructure bottlenecks frequently leading to long travel times for commuters. Traffic snarls often worsen during peak hours and periods of heavy rainfall, with residents regularly taking to social media to document their experiences.

Gopalakrishnan's post has once again brought the issue into focus, with many users saying his experience mirrors the daily reality faced by thousands of commuters across the city.

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About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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