In a bustling Bengaluru, at the heart of Jayanagar, a snapshot of Akshata Murty alongside her father, Narayan Murthy, at Corner House Ice Creams, captured attention swiftly across social media. Akshata, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, and her father, the visionary behind Infosys, were seen enjoying simple pleasures. Dressed in casual attire, they were photographed with their ice cream, a scene resonating deeply with onlookers online.

Also Read: Narayana Murthy expresses regret over not rewarding ‘smart’ Infosys employees better: ‘Only wish I had…’ Feedback on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) highlighted the humility and approachability of the Murthys. One user noted the duo's unassuming entrance and their choice to blend in with the crowd, a testament to their grounded nature despite vast wealth. “Britain's First Lady Akshata Murty with her Father Shri Narayan Murthy at Corner House in Jayanagar 5th block Bangaluru...Place was packed.... they came quietly and bought their ice cream . Rich but live a common life . This the greatness that Mr @Infosys_nmurthy carries along. @RishiSunak you are missing the fun," wrote one user.

“Three Bengaluru icons in the same picture. N R Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, Akshata Murthy, first Lady of Great Britain and Corner House the finest ice cream joint of Bengaluru!!" wrote another.

This act was praised as a reflection of Narayan Murthy's esteemed character. Another observer admired the simplicity that Akshata and her father exuded, suggesting beauty lies in uncomplicated, genuine moments.

“Britain's First Lady Akshata Murty with her Father Shri Narayan Murthy at Corner House in Jayanagar Bangaluru...Beauty in simplicity is the idea that beauty can be found in things that are simple, unadorned, and uncomplicated," wrote one user.

Rishi Sunak: England’s richest PM

Sunak, once an investment banker, is the richest prime minister England has ever had. Both his and his wife Akshata Murty's money matters have been closely watched by the public.

The Labour Party is criticising PM Sunak for being too rich and not understanding regular people's struggles, especially when living costs are high. There was also upset because Akshata Murty did not pay UK taxes on some of her money from India. She decided to change this in 2022 and agreed to pay taxes in the UK on all her earnings worldwide.

