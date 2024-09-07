‘Inhuman’: Netizens react after Zomato customer stuck in traffic orders food amid Delhi rains, video goes viral

A viral Instagram video features a Zomato delivery agent battling heavy rain in Delhi to deliver food. This video clip has drawing widespread social media attention to the hard work of delivery personnel. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated7 Sep 2024, 02:43 PM IST
A Zomato delivery agent navigating through heavy rains and traffic in Delhi has gone viral on Instagram.
A Zomato delivery agent navigating through heavy rains and traffic in Delhi has gone viral on Instagram.(REUTERS)

Zomato delivery agent carrying food order amid heavy rains in the national capital is making headlines after the video went viral on social media platform Instagram. The food delivery agent wearing helmet with phone in one hand and food parcel in another can be seen foraging through Delhi traffic to locate the rightful customer.

Meanwhile, the ease and assortment provided by food delivery apps have added to the popularity of these online ordering platforms. Be it late at night or during inclement weather, these apps make it possible for customers to fill their stomachs without stepping outside.

This peculiar video has garnered over 3.09 lakh views and nearly 3,000 likes. This video shows a Zomato delivery individual braving the rain to locate the customer stuck in traffic.

The page titled ‘Delhi Visit’ posted the video last month. The page's bio notes that the account is dedicated to exploring Delhi NCR. “Somebody ordered food in the traffic jam," the text prompt in the clip reads. The video recording is reportedly from Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.

 

Netizens were strong to react to this post while some praised the agent's dedication, others criticised customers for ordering food during bad weather. 

One user called for recognition of the hard work of food delivery agents and stated, “Respect to such hardworking people who, despite the bad weather, delivered you your stuff.”

A second user charged at the customer for ordering food during rains and commented, “This is so inhuman. Respect everyone. It’s raining.” Another user remarked, “Not cool. I know he’s earning, but is it worth the amount?”

A fourth wrote, “Talk about privilege; Delhi NCR tops the list.” A fourth user wrote, “Incentives are okay, but not okay for this amount of hardship for a person who wants to eat and kill time even in traffic! Salute to these delivery guys, I hope they get acknowledged and appreciated an extra mile for this commitment.”

 

First Published:7 Sep 2024, 02:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends'Inhuman': Netizens react after Zomato customer stuck in traffic orders food amid Delhi rains, video goes viral

