Zomato delivery agent carrying food order amid heavy rains in the national capital is making headlines after the video went viral on social media platform Instagram. The food delivery agent wearing helmet with phone in one hand and food parcel in another can be seen foraging through Delhi traffic to locate the rightful customer.

This peculiar video has garnered over 3.09 lakh views and nearly 3,000 likes. This video shows a Zomato delivery individual braving the rain to locate the customer stuck in traffic.

The page titled 'Delhi Visit' posted the video last month. The page's bio notes that the account is dedicated to exploring Delhi NCR. "Somebody ordered food in the traffic jam," the text prompt in the clip reads. The video recording is reportedly from Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.

Netizens were strong to react to this post while some praised the agent's dedication, others criticised customers for ordering food during bad weather.

One user called for recognition of the hard work of food delivery agents and stated, “Respect to such hardworking people who, despite the bad weather, delivered you your stuff."

A second user charged at the customer for ordering food during rains and commented, “This is so inhuman. Respect everyone. It’s raining." Another user remarked, “Not cool. I know he’s earning, but is it worth the amount?"