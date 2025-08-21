Injured delivery boy seeks company's help; gets appalled by its response, ‘If you wish to cancel...’

A delivery agent in Singapore has slammed the company's "appalling" response after he claimed that the organisation showed no concern when he was injured while delivering orders. The driver, working for Grab, shared that he was hurt while riding his bike on a rainy day on August 17, cutting his calf and being unable to continue his work. However, he claimed that the app showed no sympathy towards him and refused to cancel the pending orders assigned to him.

Orders Automatically Accepted The driver, who goes by the name Arif, spoke out about his experience in a Mothership report and claimed that two new orders were automatically accepted on his behalf by the Grab app.

When Arif realised that he was not in a condition to deliver the orders, he contacted Grab's chat support to request reassignment. He also shared pictures of his injury, assuming that the orders would be easily reassigned to other agents. However, the support executive refused, asking why he accepted the jobs if he was already injured.

He was further told that he would have to cancel the orders himself if he did not wish to deliver them.

Insensitive Response Speaking to Mothership, Arif said he did not expect such an insensitive response from chat support. Screenshots shared by Arif show that he had requested Grab support to reassign both orders and provided evidence of his injury.

The chat specialist, however, replied:

“Thank you for informing us about your situation. However, if you were already aware of your injury and the rainy, slippery conditions, why did you go online and accept jobs? I sincerely apologise, but we are unable to reassign your order. If you wish to cancel, you will need to do so on your end,” the customer support executive told Arif.

“Auto Accept” Feature Limits Choice The orders were automatically assigned via the Grab driver app’s “Auto Accept” feature, leaving the rider unable to decline them. While delivery riders have the option to accept orders manually, this feature was not utilised in this case.

Arif added that most delivery partners favour the “Auto Accept” function, as it helps them receive back-to-back jobs more efficiently.

Orders Cancelled In the end, one order was cancelled by the customer, while the driver himself cancelled the other.

"It's unbecoming that Grab is giving me this kind of response," he said.

Grab Apologises A Grab spokesperson, in a statement to Mothership, acknowledged that the chat support executive’s response was "inaccurate and not up to standard".