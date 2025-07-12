‘In-laws on honeymoon?’: Odd travel trend sparks online buzz

A honeymoon is traditionally seen as a romantic getaway for newlyweds to relax, celebrate their union and begin their new life together. But a growing number of couples are now inviting their parents – or in some cases, being joined by them uninvited – on their post-wedding holidays. This unusual trend is creating quite a stir online.

Several users took to Reddit to share their experiences. One wrote, “I had a neighbour whose mother-in-law and father-in-law went on their honeymoon with them. They felt they could because they gifted the couple their honeymoon to Hawaii. Such a strange, odd, family.”

Another user recalled, “I was five months pregnant on my honeymoon so we only went to the coast for a few days, but my husband invited his brother so they could go fishing.”

Some stories were even more surprising. “My first wedding was in Vegas and I kid you not, at the hotel my MIL (mother-in-law) was somehow assigned not only the room next door, but an adjoining room – as in, there was direct access from one room to the other,”one person wrote.

Another added, “My neighbours took their grandparents along on their honeymoon.”

One Reddit user shared a frustrating experience with her ex-husband: “His family's house was only one hour away from mine. It wasn't a big deal at all. I got excited again thinking we'd finally go somewhere nice. But nooo. He took me to his house, to sit with his mom.”

Speaking to Fox News, psychologist Thea Gallagher, who is also the wellness programmes director at NYU Langone Health in New York City, called the trend an “interesting concept”. But she stressed the importance of mutual agreement between partners.

"I think it probably depends on your relationship with your parents and your agreement with your partner. Obviously it would be important for both of you to be in agreement that this is the good choice," she said.

Gallagher advised against bringing parents along if it means the couple cannot enjoy alone time. “But if it's because you love your family and it's a 'more the merrier' situation, I could see it being fun,” she added.

However, she warned that couples should set clear boundaries and carve out time for themselves. Gallagher also noted that in-laws can sometimes place strain on a marriage, particularly when they offer too much unsolicited advice.

She outlined four common problems that can arise: boundary issues, loyalty conflicts, cultural or generational differences, and communication breakdowns. These may include in-laws interfering in financial or parenting decisions, one partner feeling torn between their spouse and their parents, and couples failing to communicate or present a united front.

