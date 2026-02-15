Inside Antilia: A rare glimpse into Mukesh and Nita Ambani's ‘$2 billion' Mumbai home

While the towering silhouette of Antilia has long dominated Mumbai’s skyline, a rare glimpse inside the private residence of business magnate Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani has once again captured public imagination. A recently shared video has offered viewers an intimate look into the interiors of what is widely described as one of the world’s most expensive private homes, blending extraordinary luxury with distinctly Indian design sensibilities.

The video, shared by celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor on February 14, presents a rare inside view of Antilia during a family celebration. While the residence has often been photographed from the outside, interior visuals remain scarce, making the footage particularly intriguing for fans and architecture enthusiasts alike.

The footage was captured during the wedding festivities of Vikram Salgaocar, the nephew of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. In the video, while Nita dazzled in a traditional orange and gold saree paired with emerald and diamond jewellery, it was the seamless transition between Antilia's opulent living spaces and lush outdoor terraces that drew widespread attention online.

Antilia can be described as a masterclass in modern luxury with a traditional Indian soul. The grand Mumbai home is defined by its massive, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, which provide sweeping panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and the city’s ever-changing skyline. As the video unfolds during golden hour, sunlight filters through expansive interiors, illuminating design elements that emphasise both scale and warmth.

Reflective marble flooring enhances the natural light, giving the already vast rooms an almost endless visual depth. The décor follows a maximalist yet refined aesthetic, combining intricate Indian craftsmanship with contemporary architecture.

Massive, multi-tiered crystal chandeliers hang dramatically from extra-high ceilings, while walls showcase curated collections of traditional Indian paintings and art pieces — reinforcing the home’s cultural identity rather than purely modern minimalism.

The living areas open directly onto serene terraces featuring manicured lawns and carefully placed potted trees, creating pockets of greenery rarely seen in high-rise residences. These outdoor spaces soften the grandeur of the interiors, offering a sense of calm amid the bustling urban surroundings of South Mumbai.

Located on Altamount Road — often ranked among the world’s most expensive residential streets — Antilia is reportedly valued at around ‘$2 billion’, according to multiple international reports including coverage by Forbes and Architectural Digest.

The residence, completed in 2010, rises across 27 floors and was designed by Chicago-based architecture firm Perkins and Will, with interiors reportedly influenced by lotus and sun motifs drawn from Indian traditions. (Forbes, Architectural Digest)

The building includes several luxury amenities rarely found in private homes, such as multiple swimming pools, a private theatre, wellness spaces, a ballroom, hanging gardens and dedicated floors for entertainment and hospitality. Reports by Business Insider and BBC have previously noted that each level of the residence features unique design themes, ensuring no two floors look alike.

Despite its scale and global attention, Antilia continues to function as a family home rather than merely an architectural showpiece. Over the years, glimpses shared during festivals, weddings and charitable events hosted by the Ambani family have revealed a consistent emphasis on Indian traditions, from temple spaces within the residence to décor choices rooted in regional craftsmanship.

The latest video has reignited fascination with how wealth, heritage and design intersect within India’s most talked-about residence. Social media users have particularly praised the balance between grandeur and warmth, noting that the interiors appear less like a corporate luxury space and more like an expansive yet lived-in home.