Inside Ashneer Grover’s ₹30 crore Delhi house: Fancy bar, the infamous ₹10 cr dining table and more

Ashneer Grover, who is currently winning attention with his hosting stint on the reality show Rise and Fall, recently opened the doors of his Delhi home to filmmaker Farah Khan. The tour offered a peek into a house that balances luxury, warmth and a dash of humour, much like Grover himself.

A Living Room That Sets the Tone Spacious and modern, the living room stood out for its quirky paintings, statement furniture and walls adorned with family portraits. With a dedicated dining section and contemporary design aesthetics, the space had the feel of a dream home.

The Dining Table That Sparked Headlines Farah made a beeline for the now-famous dining table, often rumoured to cost ₹10 crore. Laughing off the speculation, Ashneer clarified that the story is exaggerated. Still, Farah couldn’t help but praise its elegant and stylish appeal, calling it a highlight of the home.

A Kitchen Built for Order The kitchen carried a clean white-and-wood theme, with everything meticulously organised. Ashneer admitted he has “a bit of OCD” and panics if things are out of place. The trio later cooked a meal together, adding a casual and fun touch to the house tour.

A Bar with a Sentimental Touch One of the most interesting corners was the home bar, where a photograph of Ashneer’s father sat prominently. When Farah asked why, Ashneer explained that the bar originally belonged to his father, making the placement deeply personal. While it looked every bit like a party spot, Ashneer and his wife, Madhuri, revealed they prefer tea over alcohol.

The Family Room For Farah, the family room was the standout. Designed with a blend of vintage charm and modern style, the room’s neutral tones, chic decor and elegant furniture gave it a warm yet sophisticated vibe.

Bedrooms with Personality Each bedroom carried its own unique design story. The couple’s daughter’s room looked like a dream escape, while their son’s spacious room had a modern edge. Ashneer and Madhuri’s bedroom, meanwhile, embraced a beige-and-white theme, keeping it both stylish and understated.