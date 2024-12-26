Radhika Ambani fans recently got the opportunity to catch a rare glimpse of her private Instagram account. Celebrating her first Christmas after marriage with Anant, she shared a story featuring her friends amidst lavish festivities.

Notably, Radhika changed her last name from Merchant to Ambani after tying the knot with Reliance scion Anant Ambani in July this year. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made it possible for Radhika admirers to view private Instagram account through a repost. This marks Radhika's first Christmas as a part of the Ambani family.

Also Read | Viral Video: Radhika Merchant enjoys being fooled by Turkish ice cream vendor

Radhika Ambani's Instagram account @radhikamambani is private, which makes it difficult to know the whereabouts of the sensational figure. On the day of Christmas, Ambani family's daughter-in-law shared an Instagram Story featuring her girl gang. Janhvi Kapoor's repost dropped as a surprise gift for Radhika Ambani's followers.

Radhika had shared a photograph that shows her posing with four female friends with the caption, “These girls.”

Janhvi Kapoor's repost shows inside photos of Radhika's account Earlier this week, Radhika and Janhvi alongside several other members of their friend group flew to Gujarat's city, Jamnagar. It is important to note that the Ambani family possesses a sprawling estate in Jamnagar. On this property, Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities took place back in March this year.

Janhvi Kapoor reposted another photo featuring her with Radhika and five other friends.

Inside pics of Radhika Ambani's Christmas party

Social media sensation Orry also shared some pictured of the splendid Christmas party that show a towering Christmas tree and a delicious spread.

Inside pics of Radhika Ambani's Christmas party

According to some unverified media reports, Anant Ambani and Radhika are set to host a pre-wedding bash for their friend Yash Singhla in Jamnagar.

All to know about Radhika Ambani Radhika Ambani, with maiden name Merchant, was born on December 18 in the year 1994, in Mumbai. The 30-year-old has roots in Gujurat's Kutch. She pursued her school education from Mumbai's The Cathedral and John Connon School and École Mondiale World School. She obtained an International Baccalaureate diploma from BD Somani International School.