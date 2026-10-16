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Inside Shubman Gill’s ₹3.2 crore Chandigarh home featuring a manicured garden, wooden interiors and a private gym

Shubman Gill’s Chandigarh home, reportedly worth 3.2 crore, combines colonial-inspired architecture with modern interiors, polished wooden flooring, an ornate bedroom, a manicured garden and a private gym. The cricketer has also purchased a 20.7 crore apartment in Mumbai.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published16 Oct 2026, 12:05 AM IST
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Take a look at Shubman Gill’s <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.2 crore Chandigarh home, which stands out for its elegant interiors, sprawling garden and private gym.
Take a look at Shubman Gill’s ₹3.2 crore Chandigarh home, which stands out for its elegant interiors, sprawling garden and private gym.
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Indian cricketer Shubman Gill’s life away from the pitch includes a taste for spacious homes and carefully designed interiors.

Inside Shubman Gill’s Chandigarh home

One of his reported properties is a house in Chandigarh valued at 3.2 crore, featuring a white exterior, wooden finishes, a landscaped garden and a private gym.

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According to Times Entertainment, the property is among Gill’s notable residential investments. Details of its architecture and interiors have also been highlighted in reports by Magicbricks and NDTV.

The Chandigarh house stands out for its predominantly white exterior, complemented by a navy-blue rooftop. According to Magicbricks, the design combines elements of colonial architecture with modern styling, with balanced proportions and a clearly defined layout.

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The entrance gate, with its elaborate ironwork and sturdy construction, adds to the property's traditional appearance. The exterior maintains a restrained colour palette, while the architectural details give the residence a distinctive character.

Wooden flooring and warm interiors

Inside, polished wooden floors and cream-coloured walls create a warm, understated setting. Photographs of Gill spending time with his pet dogs have offered glimpses of the interiors, including the glossy flooring and golden light fixtures.

The combination of wood, neutral shades and warm lighting gives the rooms a consistent look without relying on elaborate colours or excessive decoration.

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A bedroom with ornate details

The bedroom is among the more distinctive spaces described in the Magicbricks report. It features a king-sized bed, an ornate mirror with a gold frame and white walls with subtle textures and motifs.

Also Read | Shubman Gill, Shafali Verma win ICC Player of the Month awards for September

Light-coloured upholstery complements the walls, while ottomans provide additional seating. Carefully placed lighting highlights the room's design features and contributes to a calm atmosphere. The overall arrangement combines decorative elements with the comfort expected of a private retreat.

A garden and private gym

Outside, the property reportedly has a spacious garden with neatly trimmed grass and groomed shrubs. An NDTV report has highlighted the green space, which offers a contrast to the home's predominantly white exterior.

The house also includes a private gym, allowing Gill to work out at home. For a professional cricketer whose routine revolves around training and fitness, the facility is a practical addition.

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Gill’s wealth and Mumbai property

Gill's earnings come from several sources, including his Indian Premier League contract, his salary from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and brand endorsements. GQ India has estimated his net worth at around 32 crore, although such figures are media estimates rather than independently verified financial disclosures.

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Gill has also reportedly purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood for 20.7 crore. According to reports, he paid 1.24 crore in stamp duty for the property, developed by Pooja Leisure & Lifestyle, a company linked to film producer Vashu Bhagnani and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Also Read | Shubman Gill misses Punjab's Ranji Trophy 2026-27 opener against Assam

Together, the reported properties offer a glimpse into Gill's life beyond cricket, from the spacious Chandigarh residence to a high-value apartment in Mumbai.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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