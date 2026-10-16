Inside Shubman Gill’s ₹3.2 crore Chandigarh home featuring a manicured garden, wooden interiors and a private gym

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill’s life away from the pitch includes a taste for spacious homes and carefully designed interiors.

Inside Shubman Gill’s Chandigarh home One of his reported properties is a house in Chandigarh valued at ₹3.2 crore, featuring a white exterior, wooden finishes, a landscaped garden and a private gym.

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According to Times Entertainment, the property is among Gill’s notable residential investments. Details of its architecture and interiors have also been highlighted in reports by Magicbricks and NDTV.

The Chandigarh house stands out for its predominantly white exterior, complemented by a navy-blue rooftop. According to Magicbricks, the design combines elements of colonial architecture with modern styling, with balanced proportions and a clearly defined layout.

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The entrance gate, with its elaborate ironwork and sturdy construction, adds to the property's traditional appearance. The exterior maintains a restrained colour palette, while the architectural details give the residence a distinctive character.

Wooden flooring and warm interiors Inside, polished wooden floors and cream-coloured walls create a warm, understated setting. Photographs of Gill spending time with his pet dogs have offered glimpses of the interiors, including the glossy flooring and golden light fixtures.

The combination of wood, neutral shades and warm lighting gives the rooms a consistent look without relying on elaborate colours or excessive decoration.

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A bedroom with ornate details The bedroom is among the more distinctive spaces described in the Magicbricks report. It features a king-sized bed, an ornate mirror with a gold frame and white walls with subtle textures and motifs.

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Light-coloured upholstery complements the walls, while ottomans provide additional seating. Carefully placed lighting highlights the room's design features and contributes to a calm atmosphere. The overall arrangement combines decorative elements with the comfort expected of a private retreat.

A garden and private gym Outside, the property reportedly has a spacious garden with neatly trimmed grass and groomed shrubs. An NDTV report has highlighted the green space, which offers a contrast to the home's predominantly white exterior.

The house also includes a private gym, allowing Gill to work out at home. For a professional cricketer whose routine revolves around training and fitness, the facility is a practical addition.

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Gill’s wealth and Mumbai property Gill's earnings come from several sources, including his Indian Premier League contract, his salary from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and brand endorsements. GQ India has estimated his net worth at around ₹32 crore, although such figures are media estimates rather than independently verified financial disclosures.

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Gill has also reportedly purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood for ₹20.7 crore. According to reports, he paid ₹1.24 crore in stamp duty for the property, developed by Pooja Leisure & Lifestyle, a company linked to film producer Vashu Bhagnani and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Together, the reported properties offer a glimpse into Gill's life beyond cricket, from the spacious Chandigarh residence to a high-value apartment in Mumbai.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.