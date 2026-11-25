Cricketer Suresh Raina recently opened the doors of his lavish house in Delhi and gave a peek into his personal space. Raina is married to his childhood friend Priyanka Chaudhary. The couple has two children, daughter Gracia Raina and son Rio Raina, with whom they share the heavenly bungalow.

Raina recently starred in one of Curly Tales's latest episodes and gave a brief house tour.

What's inside Suresh Raina's home? Suresh Raina and Priyanka Chaudhary's house has a black-and-white theme with several shades of grey in different corners. The monochromatic house comes with several decor elements, adding just the right touch of colour. From paintings to flowers to artwork, the house brings together Raina's love for cricket, art, music and nature.

Customised artwork One of the first things visitors will get to see after entering the house is an artwork chronicling Raina's cricketing career. From his international debut in Sri Lanka to lifting the World Cup trophy at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the painting highlights some of the biggest milestones of his career. Priyanka Chaudhary reveals the artwork is a specially customised piece, made for the house.

Living and dinning room The bungalow features a spacious living room which flows into the dining area. A grey sofa is seen placed over a matching carpet with a metallic coffee table with a marble top. The dining space follows a similar colour palette, with a black-and-white table paired with grey-accented chairs. The house has floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing plenty of natural light to the house.

Trophy collection The living area also comes with two seating arrangements as showcased in the video. While one overlooked a vibrant painting called 'Tree of Life', another was placed facing a display shelf dedicated to Raina's sporting achievements. The glass unit stored his trophies, certificates, medals, caps and signed cricket bats. A white piano was also seen in the room. Raina occasionally plays the instrument, it was revealed.

Garden terrace The house has a huge home terrace. Covered with planters bringing greenery into the outdoor space, Raina said he had turned a section into a small kitchen garden. He said that he grows seasonal vegetables and fruits such as tomatoes, brinjals, green chillies and pomegranates.

Workout, meditation and more The rooftop also had a small workout corner with a treadmill placed. A section of the terrace also had a play-cum-meditation room, made in a bar-style where he and Priyanka like to spend their me-time.