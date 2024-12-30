A Kerela resident and riding enthusiast creates a house made with garage space parts, showing immense passion and love for automobiles. Instagram influencer Priyam Saraswat, who is famous on the social media platform for showing his followers people's unique houses across the nation, shared a video on December 29.

Located in Kerala, the influencer entered a house fully decorated with spare parts from scooters, bikes, cars and other auto industry parts.

“House of a Riding enthusiast in Kerala, India,” said the influencer in his post on Instagram. As of December 30, Saraswat has an Instagram follower base of 1.1 million followers, as he travels the nation showing people's houses and inspirations behind them.

From an old ambassador car converted into a sofa to a wash basin with a petrol pump nozzle, Saraswat highlights a Kerala man's innovative house decorated with auto parts.

The innovations start with a Yamaha RX 100 fuel tank converted into a Post Office Box at the house's entrance. In the outdoor sitting area, you can see an old ambassador car converted into a sofa. As you enter the premises at the gate, you will find a Bajaj Chetak handlebar with a headlight acting as a door light.

The whole house from inside was decorated with parts of cars, bikes or scooters. The sofa carved out of a scooter body, a table with an RX 100 engine under the glass, a Maruti Suzuki Swift's pressure plate made into a wall clock, and a wash basin with a petrol pump nozzle were among the many things that the Kerala man has inside his home.

The video also highlighted a photo frame of the Kerala man receiving an award recognition from the Chief Minister of Goa amid all the prizes her has won for riding.

Netizens React People on social media blew up the social media post, garnering more than 46 million views. 4.1 million likes, 14.1k comments and 2.3 million shares on Instagram.

Some people loved his PO box; others were expecting airbags as his pillow; overall, netizens appreciated the Kerela riders' passion and love for automobiles.

Priyanka Gupta, appreciating Kerala man's art, said, “Amazing!!! He said he is a mechanic.. means maybe not much money at disposal… but what he created with little money is truly inspiring. You can fulfill your dreams with creativity, if you don't have the money.”