The Jains who bought Ferraris: Inside the whopping ₹149 crore luxury car haul by a Gujarati community

Known for their enterprising spirit and their ability to strike good bargains, the Gujarati community has a global reputation for being shrewd businesspeople with an eye for great deals.

A recent demonstration of that formidable reputation took place in Ahmedabad, when members of the Jain community in the city, under an initiative by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), bought 186 luxury cars ranging from ₹60 lakh to ₹1.34 crore across India, at a whopping discount of ₹21.22 crore.

Gujaratis formed the bulk of the purchasers for this nationwide bargain that JITO facilitated, The Times of India reported.

With over 65,000 members across India, JITO has collaborated with dealers of top brands, including automotive giants like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, as well as consumer tech giant Samsung to get better deals for its members.

"Community buying gives us power to bargain harder. Brands benefit from assured volumes and lower marketing costs, while members get savings," Himanshu Shah, the vice-chairman of JITO Apex, was quoted as saying by TOI.

"In this drive alone, members bought luxury cars worth ₹149.54 crore, saving ₹21.22 crore collectively," Shah added.

Building on the back of this successful bargain, JITO has now set up a dedicated vertical for community purchases, and is now expanding such deals to different product categories, including electronics, medicines, and jewellery, among others.

Also Read | 10 best TVs for gaming in 2025: Tried and tested by experts

Community purchases with a pinch of empowerment TOI further reported that it's not just the Jains who are pursuing better deals through bulk community purchases.

The Bharwad community too has embraced this idea and taken it a step further, and has come up with an empowering initiative to boost self-employment among their youth, with the Bharwad Yuva Sangathan Gujarat recently pooling orders for 121 JCB machines with an average discount of ₹3.3 lakh per unit, and a total discount of ₹4 crore.

"Our campaign helps the youth start their own ventures. Those without strong credit scores got JCBs at zero down payment, based only on PAN and Aadhaar verification—with the community standing guarantee for repayment," the Sangathan's president Dilip Bharwad was quoted as saying.