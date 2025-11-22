Inside Udaipur wedding of American billionaire’s daughter with Jennifer Lopez set to dance | Videos

On November23, billionaire’s daughter Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju are set to tie the knot at an opulent venue in Udaipur — a guest list that includes Donald Trump Jr, Justin Bieber and other international VIPs has already caused quite a stir on social media. The festivities began on November 21, with videos and images of the celebrations circulating online. The wedding décor is fit for royalty and pays homage to the couple’s heritage.

The celebrations are taking place across Udaipur’s most lavish locations, including The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal and the island palace on Lake Pichola, according to The Indian Express.

What has truly captured attention is the star-studded guest list and entertainment line-up. Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry hosted the glittering event on Friday night, which saw several Bollywood celebrities take the stage.

Ranveer Singh energised the crowd and even made Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend join him on the dance floor, according to people present at the venue.

Kriti Sanon performed to her hit number 'Param Sundari', while Jacqueline Fernandez danced to 'Lal Chhadi'. Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor also performed at the sangeet, drawing loud cheers from the guests, according to the wedding management firm. Singer Jennifer Lopez is likely to arrive in Udaipur at 2am on Saturday, The Indian Express reported. Bollywood actors are among the 600 invitees for the high-profile wedding.

All about the bride and groom Netra Mantena is the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, the Orlando-based billionaire who serves as CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. Her father, a prominent figure in the US pharmaceutical industry, oversees a multinational company with research and development centres in the US, Switzerland and India.

Netra’s groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, also has an impressive background. He is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder, a New York-based tech platform that supports multi-location restaurants with delivery and takeaway operations. Gadiraju has played a key role in the company’s AI-driven innovations, including an automated website-building tool for restaurants.

A graduate of Columbia University, he was named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list (Food and Drink) in 2024, highlighting his growing influence in the restaurant-tech sector. Reports indicate that his upanayanam ceremony took place shortly before the wedding, on 23 November 2025.

Who Is Rama Raju Mantena? Rama Raju Mantena, the bride’s father, is the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a global firm with operations across several countries. Before founding Ingenus, he launched several healthcare ventures, including ICORE Healthcare, International Oncology Network (ION) and OncoScripts, one of the first oncology-focused speciality pharmacies in the United States.

