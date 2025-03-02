Karnataka’s Chitra Purushottam has gone viral for her unique bridal look. Dressed in a traditional Kanjivaram saree, the renowned bodybuilder and fitness trainer proudly flaunted her well-defined muscles, blending beauty with strength.

Her video received mixed reactions. Some praised her confidence while others cracked jokes. Comments ranged from admiration to humour, with one suggesting she wear her bodybuilding medals with her jewellery.

Chitra shared the original extended video on her Instagram profile. “Your body is a reflection of your hard work and dedication…it’s not that easy to achieve something like this, and this is so inspiring (for) others out there,” she wrote while sharing the video, which has gone viral with over 34 million views.

Many shortened versions of the actual video are being shared by other social media users. One of those was shared by Tarun Gill, a popular bodybuilding enthusiast on social media.

Gill, who now posts videos of his negative transformation due to steroid intakes during bodybuilding, shared the video with a caption, “Pura sasural dara hua hai (The entire in-laws’ family is scared).”

Here's how Chitra used to look before the transformation:

Social Media reactions “Daughters should be made strong like this, both physically and mentally,” wrote one social media user. Another user played with the bahu and Baahubali and called her “bahu bali”.

“Those who are jealous should stay away,” posted one user while another commented, “Mother-in-law will not even think of scolding her.”

One social media user wrote, “She is motivating many girls with her dedication to fitness, showcasing strength, endurance, and confidence. Her journey from being a regular woman to a fit and muscular figure is inspiring numerous women to adopt healthier and more active lifestyles.”

However, not every comment was encouraging. “But, girls look good while being delicate, not with men-like body,” came from one user.