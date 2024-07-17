Insta-Divorce! Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra announces separation on Instagram, ’dear husband, take care’

Shaikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced her divorce from her husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, via Instagram.

The declaration follows shortly after the birth of their first child, made public just over two months ago.

Also Read | Live mannequin: Female model spotted standing on display at clothing store

“Dear Husband,” the Dubai princess began. “As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

The marriage of Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum took place in May last year, followed by the birth of their daughter twelve months later.

Sheikha Mahra had expressed joy over the experience of becoming a mother, describing it as her "most memorable experience." She had thanked her medical team and hospital staff for their attentive care during the childbirth. Photographs also captured Sheikh Mana tenderly holding their newborn daughter.

During the birth, Sheikha Mahra's husband, Sheikh Mana was seen standing by her side as their newborn rested on her chest.

Photos shared by Sheikha Mahra, now deleted, showed Sheikh Mana cradling their daughter. The couple previously celebrated with a gender reveal party in February.

However, weeks ago, the Dubai princess had shared a cryptic post on Instagram, cuddling with her baby, writing, "Just the two of us." Was that a possible hint at the trouble brewing beneath the surface?

Shaikha Mahra is the daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai. Known for her advocacy in women's empowerment and support for local UAE designers, she holds a degree in International Relations from a UK university and has studied at the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration College.

Sheikha Mahra is one of the 26 children of the Dubai ruler. She has Emirati and Greek roots as her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is from Greece. The Dubai ruler divorced the Greek woman.

How Netizens Reacted The news sparked a frenzy on social media platform Instagram, with many noticing that the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all photos of each other from their profiles. Some speculated the pair had blocked each other, while others wondered if Sheikha Mahra's account had been hacked.

“Bad news. God bless you,” a user commented under the post.