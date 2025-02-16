Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Ranveer Allahbadia's ‘obscene’ question on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show has attracted widespread trolling and intense backlash. Amid the ongoing controversy, another related incident has now become the talk of the town.

Recently, social media users alleged that Instagram Stories to bring back India's Got Latent get automatically removed. The post in concern is a poster of India's Got Latent show, with a call to bring it back.

Following the massive row over Ranveer Allahbadia's ‘watch your parents have sex’ remark on the show, Samay Raina deleted all episodes of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel.

What netizens claim One user recently alleged on Reddit, that all Instagram stories, about bringing back India's Got Latent show, are automatically getting deleted from the platform.

The post says: “I really want India's Got Latent to come back,” along with the hashtag ‘BringBackIGL’.

Several other netizens responded to the Reddit thread, claiming that all of their stories had vanished too.

“ I had added this story, it got removed too!!!” wrote one user.

“ Instagram working with indian government to censor this story. The top notch, high level officials can work on this on utmost priority but cannot fix the road in front of my PG that has been broken for 5 years now,” added another user.

Are Instagram stories about bringing back IGL getting removed? Following the social media claims, LiveMint took a screenshot of the same story, and posted it on Instagram along with the ‘#BringBackIGL’ hashtag.

The same story, however, has not been removed yet.

We even posted another story with all the hashtags available about bringing back India's Got Latent show. Those stories have also not been removed, yet.

