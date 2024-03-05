Instagram, Facebook services resume after outage

Social media apps Facebook and Instagram have resumed services after a short outage on 5 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said, “Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Earlier, users were unable to load the apps, deliver messages, and refresh their search feeds on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For some reason, the users were logged out of their profiles. Both the social networking websites were down in India and many other parts of the world Tuesday evening.

Following this, users complained about log in issues. Soon after the Facebook and Instagram, YouTube users also started facing a similar issue.

According to details, the disruptions started around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, with 'Log in again; session expired; couldn't refresh feed', were some of the messages that popped up while using the Facebook and Instagram apps.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com also revealed that Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were down for tens of thousands of users on Tuesday.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, there were 31,493 reports of outage on Instagram app at 9.23 pm, while 24,193 reports for Facebook at 9.09 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Downdetector.com showed that overall more than 3,00,000 reports of outages for Facebook, while there were more than 20,000 reports for Instagram.

According to Reuters, Meta's status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

Reacting to the outage, Meta responded. "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after the outage ended on Meta platforms, reports arrived that YouTube, a popular video streaming site, resumed its services after a short outage. Earlier, numerous users reported encountering errors while attempting to load the YouTube homepage.

User had earlier switched to another social network X, WhatsApp and other online portals to report network outages faced while connecting to Google and Meta-owned platforms.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

