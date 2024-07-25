Instagram influencer rejects offer to promote Anant Ambani wedding ‘boosing Indian economy’, says it ‘felt insincere’

An Instagram influencer claims she refused the invitation to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Kavya Karnatac has revealed that she was offered ₹3.6 lakh to discuss how the wedding would boost the Indian economy. Here are the reasons why she rejected the offer.

“My task? To discuss how Ambani's wedding would boost the Indian economy. The offer far exceeded my usual rate of around 3 lakhs, and my parents even urged me to accept it. However, I decided to decline,” she said, giving four reasons to defend her decision.

Personal Brand and Oversaturation Kavya wanted to avoid blending into a crowded narrative, keeping her content unique and valuable. She didn't want to be part of an “overwhelming crowd promoting the same narrative”. “It’s easy to get lost in the noise,” she wrote.

Audience Trust With Jio raising internet charges, promoting Ambani wedding “felt insincere,” she said. She values her audience's trust and prefers authentic content over paid promotions. “My audience is discerning; they can differentiate between paid promotions and genuine content,” she wrote.

Ethical Concerns According to the influencer, promoting a high-profile wedding didn't align with her values, especially in a country where marriages face social barriers. “Claiming that a wedding could positively impact the Indian economy might not be factually accurate,” Kavya added.

Personal Integrity Although the offer was tempting, Kavya prioritised their long-term integrity and the loyalty of their followers over short-term financial gain. “Integrity builds a loyal following, which is invaluable,” according to her.

Kavya acknowledges that rejecting such deals is difficult but possible for her at this career stage. She understands that others may make different choices based on their circumstances.