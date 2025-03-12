Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Social media content creators have been increasingly pushing safety limits, risking their lives for a moment of online fame. Many go to extremes, from standing on dangerous cliff edges to performing hazardous stunts for views, likes, and followers.
A recent incident in Uttar Pradesh serves as a stark reminder of the perils of chasing viral content at any cost.
In a shocking display of reckless social media stunts, a young man in the state put his life on the line for an Instagram reel—only to face a terrifying fall.
The harrowing moment of when he clung dangerously to a moving train moments before slipping was captured on a viral video.
Luckily, he managed to get up and board the train again.
According to social media reports, the incident occurred on the Kasganj-Kanpur train.
A clip of the incident has gone viral online, amassing 254.8K views. Social media users have condemned the man for his reckless behaviour.
“Next time, maybe try a stunt that doesn’t involve a one-way ticket to the hospital,” a user suggested.
“Reels are temporary, but broken bones can be permanent. Some stunts just aren’t worth the price,” said another user.
A user chose sarcasm and commented, “S**t yaar bach gaya!”
“Risking life for a Reel is not worth it! Glad he was saved, but hope this serves as a lesson—safety should always come first,” said another user.
A user claimed that the man must have learnt his lesson, and “Zindgi me wo ab kabhi bhi stunt nahi karega...(He will never do a stunt again in life.)”
“This happens when the reel is more important than life,” retorted a user.
“Ohhh..Usko jam ke pitna chahiye tha..” said a user, suggesting that the content creator should have been beaten up for his stunt.
