Instagram Reel gone wrong: UP man falls off moving train while filming social media video | Watch

Social media content creators have been increasingly pushing safety limits, risking their lives for a moment of online fame. Many go to extremes, from standing on dangerous cliff edges to performing hazardous stunts for views, likes, and followers.

A recent incident in Uttar Pradesh serves as a stark reminder of the perils of chasing viral content at any cost.

In a shocking display of reckless social media stunts, a young man in the state put his life on the line for an Instagram reel—only to face a terrifying fall.

Advertisement

Also Read | Watch: Surat students perform stunts in swanky cars to celebrate farewell day

The harrowing moment of when he clung dangerously to a moving train moments before slipping was captured on a viral video.

Luckily, he managed to get up and board the train again.

According to social media reports, the incident occurred on the Kasganj-Kanpur train.

Also Read | Viral video: Bengaluru Traffic Police arrests 2 bikers performing stunts

Check the viral video here:

Advertisement

Here's how the netizens reacted: A clip of the incident has gone viral online, amassing 254.8K views. Social media users have condemned the man for his reckless behaviour.

“Next time, maybe try a stunt that doesn’t involve a one-way ticket to the hospital,” a user suggested.

“Reels are temporary, but broken bones can be permanent. Some stunts just aren’t worth the price,” said another user.

A user chose sarcasm and commented, “S**t yaar bach gaya!”

“Risking life for a Reel is not worth it! Glad he was saved, but hope this serves as a lesson—safety should always come first,” said another user.

Also Read | Mumbai teen who went viral for dangerous train stunt loses arm and leg

A user claimed that the man must have learnt his lesson, and “Zindgi me wo ab kabhi bhi stunt nahi karega...(He will never do a stunt again in life.)”

Advertisement

“This happens when the reel is more important than life,” retorted a user.