Instagram has gained considerable prominence in the past few years, with content creators earning millions of views and businesses finding more accessible ways to reach their target customers. The Meta-owned company provides wider reach to creators with substantial followers, but now it is planning a change in its algorithm to prioritize original content and penalise creators who merely repost someone else's work.

Instagram's decision came after mounting criticism from several influential creators, who claimed that their original work is not receiving much eyeballs as reposted content is ranked better on social media platform.

“First, when we find reposted content in recommendations, we will replace it with the original. We’ll also add a label to the repost linking back to the original, which will remain visible to the reposter’s followers," Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a video post.

Moreover, Instagram will remove the aggregators from users' feeds if they repeatedly share unoriginal content.

“Second, we’re going to remove aggregators from recommendations if they repeatedly share unoriginal content that they didn’t enhance. To aggregator accounts out there: I recommend looking for ways to make content your own so you can continue to be recommended to people who don’t follow you," Mosseri added.

What will on Instagram?

For users, it is nothing, but yes, creators and aggregators should expect significant changes in how their content will reach a wider audience. Instagram will reward original content, so creators should expect a more comprehensive reach among their followers and other numbers on Instagram. Moreover, the threat of plagiarism or reposting is expected to be less, as Adam Mosseri explained that Instagram will find the original source of content and promote that bit.

The aggregators who post others' content must find a way to make more changes to the content to make it different from the original or focus on collaboration with the original creator of the content they are sharing.

