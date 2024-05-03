Instagram to penalise reposting of content from others: Here's what is going to change
Instagram's decision came after mounting criticism from several influential creators, who claimed that their original work is not receiving much eyeballs as reposted content is ranked better
Instagram has gained considerable prominence in the past few years, with content creators earning millions of views and businesses finding more accessible ways to reach their target customers. The Meta-owned company provides wider reach to creators with substantial followers, but now it is planning a change in its algorithm to prioritize original content and penalise creators who merely repost someone else's work.