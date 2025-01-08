An Instagram video, which apparently shows the making of world’s largest 12-feet roti, has gone viral on the social media platform. When we chcked, the video was viewed over 57 million times. Within half an hour, it jumped to over 59 million.

Let’s check some of the reactions.

“Can be covered with a good blanket during the cold season,” wrote one social media user.

“Jab ap mummy ko bolo aj khane ka mood nhi fir mummy kehti thik hai bas ek hi roti kha le that roti (When you tell your mom, “I’m not in the mood to eat today,” and she replies, “Alright, just eat one roti then.” That one roti),” wrote another.

“Bhai log ye roti khane ki roti nhi hai thanda k din rat me rajai ka kam karti hai odh k so jaw nind badhiya hoti hai (Brothers, this is not the kind of roti you eat; it works as a quilt on cold nights. Just wrap yourself in it and sleep peacefully for a great night’s rest),” came from one user.

“Oh my! I’ll keep eating this roti for an entire week!” reacted one user.

“Set everything else aside… but making such a big roti by hand truly requires talent,” posted another.

World’s largest roti Although the video caption says it is the world’s largest 12-foot roti, it doesn’t look that long. According to Guinness World Records, India’s Dagdu Seth Ganpati Sarvajanik Mahotsav holds the record of making the world’s largest roti on September 22, 2012. It measured 10 ft by 10 ft and weighed 145 kg.