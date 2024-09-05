Elderly mother drives auto at night to feed her family: ’My unemployed son takes money’; netizens shower blessings

A viral video of a 55-year-old woman driving an auto rickshaw highlights her struggles and lack of respect from her son, sparking over 6 million views and diverse reactions online.

Livemint
Published5 Sep 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Screengrab from the viral video.
Screengrab from the viral video.

A viral video on social media features a 55-year-old woman driving an auto rickshaw to support herself through difficult times.

In the video, she discusses her challenges and expresses her reluctance to beg, stating, “I feel ashamed to beg, so I am driving an auto to get by.”

Also Read: Viral Video: Off-duty Mumbai police officer rescues man from being run over by train, netizens say ‘that’s how our…’

She also reveals that her son does not respect her and asks her for money. She reaches home late at 1:30 am and cooks dinner. She said, “My son is my only child; he takes money by arguing.”

Watch the video here:

The video has sparked widespread commentary, with netizens highlighting the decline in societal values and criticizing her son’s behavior.

A user commented, “Murkh log Hote Hain Jo man Baap Ko Pareshan Karte Hain (Foolish people are those who trouble their parents).”

Also Read: ‘Only in Pakistan’: Viral video shows pilot cleaning windscreen of flight before take-off

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 6 million views and received 249,894 likes.

Many others expressed their reactions through heart emoticons.

An Instagram user wrote, “Proud of you, aunty.”

Also Read: ‘I genuinely tried’: Tamil pilot announces in Hindi on IndiGo flight; netizens love it | Watch viral video

Another commenter added, “Feeling bad for her.”

A third user noted“Her son failed as a man,” while another simply posted, “she deserves a happy life”. A user added, “Maa jaisa koi nahi hota.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsElderly mother drives auto at night to feed her family: ’My unemployed son takes money’; netizens shower blessings

