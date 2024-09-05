Hello User
Elderly mother drives auto at night to feed her family: 'My unemployed son takes money'; netizens shower blessings

Elderly mother drives auto at night to feed her family: 'My unemployed son takes money’; netizens shower blessings

Livemint

A viral video of a 55-year-old woman driving an auto rickshaw highlights her struggles and lack of respect from her son, sparking over 6 million views and diverse reactions online.

Screengrab from the viral video.

A viral video on social media features a 55-year-old woman driving an auto rickshaw to support herself through difficult times.

In the video, she discusses her challenges and expresses her reluctance to beg, stating, “I feel ashamed to beg, so I am driving an auto to get by."

She also reveals that her son does not respect her and asks her for money. She reaches home late at 1:30 am and cooks dinner. She said, “My son is my only child; he takes money by arguing."

Watch the video here:

The video has sparked widespread commentary, with netizens highlighting the decline in societal values and criticizing her son’s behavior.

A user commented, “Murkh log Hote Hain Jo man Baap Ko Pareshan Karte Hain (Foolish people are those who trouble their parents)."

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 6 million views and received 249,894 likes.

Many others expressed their reactions through heart emoticons.

An Instagram user wrote, “Proud of you, aunty."

Another commenter added, “Feeling bad for her."

A third user noted“Her son failed as a man," while another simply posted, “she deserves a happy life". A user added, “Maa jaisa koi nahi hota."

