Instagram's new reposting feature receives backlash: ‘They wanna be TikTok so bad’

Meta has rolled out a set of new features on Instagram, including the ability to repost content, a map to share and view friends’ locations, and a redesigned ‘Friends’ section. These updates aim to make the platform more interactive, helping users share reels and posts more easily, and discover content based on location. However, the rollout has stirred criticism online, with many users accusing Instagram of lacking originality and trying to mimic other apps.

Advertisement

What Is Reposting on Instagram? The new repost function enables users to share public reels and feed posts from other accounts directly with their followers. These reposted items appear under a dedicated “Reposts” tab on your profile and may also show up in your followers’ feeds.

This feature isn’t just beneficial for followers—it can help creators, too. When someone reposts your content, it can reach a wider audience, even those who don’t follow you.

How to Repost: Tap the repost icon on any public reel or post.

Use the thought bubble to add a note (optional).

Tap save to finish reposting.

Advertisement

What Is the Instagram Map? Instagram Map is a location-based feature designed to help users stay updated with where their friends are and what they’re sharing. You can discover posts and reels tied to specific places—perfect for finding trending locations or planning meetups. It also offers creators a chance to connect with people in new areas through geo-tagged content.

Why Instagram’s Updates Are Drawing Criticism Despite Instagram’s aim to boost user engagement, the new features—especially the repost tool—have sparked backlash. Many users on social media believe Instagram is simply copying features from other platforms instead of offering something original.

Advertisement

One user on X (formerly Twitter) remarked, “First it was Stories (Snapchat), then Reels (TikTok), now reposts (Twitter). Instagram’s whole personality is borrowed.”

Advertisement

Another chimed in with, “Instagram wanna be tiktok so bad you can repost reels now 😭”