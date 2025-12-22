Instamart orders 2025: From ₹10 buys to ₹4.3 lakh single-cart iPhone parcel — Inside India's shopping haul

Fareha Naaz
Published22 Dec 2025, 02:34 PM IST
Instamart orders this year ranged from the smallest 10 buys to the most expensive 4.3 lakh single-cart iPhone parcel. Instamart’s top spender, hailing from Hyderabad, shelled out a whopping 22 lakh this year on Instamart purchases. Another notable purchase was that of a Chennai user who spent over 1 lakh on condoms in 2025.

As per the fifth edition of Instamart's annual order analysis, given below is a list of unique purchases that made it a memorable year for Swiggy's quick commerce platform:

  • A gadget enthusiast from Hyderabad spent 4.3 lakh in a single swipe on three iPhone 17s.
  • A techno-holic from Noida spent 2.69 lakh on Bluetooth speakers, SSDs and robotic vacuums in a single swipe.
  • On Valentine’s Day, Indian customers ordered nearly 666 roses per minute.
  • A Mumbaikar made a mark in Instamart history by buying Rs15.16 lakh worth of gold.
  • This year was full of surprises not only for Instamart but also for Swiggy's delivery boy who was offered 68,600 tip by a resident in India’s tech capital — Bengaluru.
  • Instamart sold more than 4 packets of milk per second, enough to fill over 26,000 Olympic-size swimming pools.
  • India – the hub of spices — saw masala-flavoured chips claiming the top spot for late-night orders in 9 of the top 10 cities.
  • On the occasion of Diwali, a Bengaluru resident bought a 1 KG silver brick worth 1,97,000.
  • On Dhanteras, the application recorded 400% growth in gold orders in comparison to the previous year.
  • Quickest delivery was of a 2-minute noodles — Maggi Magic Masala — which were delivered in under 2 minutes while iPhone 17 smartphones were delivered in 3 minutes.
  • Big metropolitan cities recorded highest single-day order, including Kolkata (1,197 orders), Mumbai (1,142), Kochi (1,089) and Gurgaon (1,033).
  • Curry leaves, dahi, eggs, milk, and bananas dominated repeat orders.
  • The prime time most customers placed orders was during the morning hours between 7 AM to 11 AM and again from 4 PM to 7 PM.
  • For every 127 orders, 1 order included condom while September stood out as the peak month for the highest condom purchases on the platform, recording a 24 % surge in orders.
  • A Chennai based user placed 228 separate condom orders worth 1,06,398.
  • Raksha Bandhan, Friendship Day and Valentine’s Day were the days on which most gifts were bought on Instamart through “Giftables” feature.
  • A Bengaluru account spent 4,36,153 exclusively on noodles.
  • A Chennai based a tech-savvy customer bought items worth 1,00,000 for just 7,000 in a single cart purchase.
  • One of the most unique purchases was that of a Mumbai buyer who spent 16.3 lakh on Red Bull Sugar Free while a Hyderabadi spent 31,240 on roses.
  • A Chennai customer bought pet supplies worth 2.41 lakh while a Noida resident spent 2.8 lakh on 1,343 protein supplements.
  • Online shoppers saved around 500 crores, with first-time buyers coming from Tier II and Tier III cities.

