Instamart orders 2025: From ₹10 buys to ₹4.3 lakh single-cart iPhone parcel — Inside India's shopping haul

Instamart orders this year ranged from the smallest ₹10 buys to the most expensive ₹4.3 lakh single-cart iPhone parcel. Instamart’s top spender, hailing from Hyderabad, shelled out a whopping ₹22 lakh this year on Instamart purchases. Another notable purchase was that of a Chennai user who spent over ₹1 lakh on condoms in 2025.