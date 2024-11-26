Ahead of the 2024 International Emmys, Vir Das revealed he will wear emerging designer Shubhangi Bajpai from Delhi. He expressed gratitude for the designers who submitted their work, stressing his commitment to showcasing Indian talent at the prestigious event.

Hours before the 2024 International Emmys, standup comedian and actor Vir Das revealed the emerging designer who will be dressing him for the prestigious event. He shared the news in a post, highlighting the designer's talent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Just hours before the 2024 International Emmys, Vir Das revealed the emerging designer who will be dressing him for the prestigious event. He shared the news in a post, highlighting the designer's talent.

In a post on Instagram, Das wrote, "As promised. I will be wearing a brand new designer for the Emmys. As promised, I know nothing about fashion. But she does and she worked super hard. Her name is Shubhangi Bajpai and she is from Delhi. Happy to show you her work soon. Do keep in mind, she doesn't have much to work with here." In the caption, Vir Das wrote, “We had like 4000 people submit. I wanna thank you for sending your stuff. We picked this kid from delhi."

In September, Vir Das took to Instagram to share a statement inviting interested designers to reach out to his team for the opportunity to dress him for the International Emmys. He emphasized that he would be wearing "something Indian from home" and made it clear that he would not be donning a fancy designer for the occasion.

He shared, "Alright folks, I’m going to be the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards, and I’m going to wear something Indian from home. I won’t be wearing a well-known designer – they have enough cash and clients. Instead, we’re going to showcase someone new.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in an interview with the Associated Press, Das was asked about his thoughts on hosting the International Emmy Awards; he said, “I'm very nervous. I'm not going to lie. I, you know, it's a weird month to be a foreigner in America hosting a massive award show, you know, in a room full of foreigners in a hotel in New York City. I don't think it gets quite as timely as that, you know."

Where to watch International Emmys 2024? The International Emmy Awards will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown in NYC, with a live telecast from 5 PM to 11 PM EST. For Indian viewers, the ceremony will be available from 3:30 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, November 26.

The event will also be streamed live on the official International Emmy website, iemmys.tv. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}