Friendship Day 2024: The day is celebrated every year on thefirst Sunday of August. Friendship Day is an occasion for everyone to cherish our bond with friends which helps is deal with tough situations of life

Friendship Day 2024 is celebrated every year in India on the first Sunday of August. Although the whole world celebrates Friendship Day, the date may vary from country to country. The United Nations has designated July 30 as the official date to celebrate Friendship Day.

Friendship Day 2024: Date In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. Hence, this year, the day will be celebrated on 4th August.

Friendship Day 2024: History Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards, proposed dedicating a day to friendship to express gratitude for friendship. The Friendship Day Celebration was globally recognised when the United Nations declared July 30 the International Day of Friendship.

“The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures, and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities," wrote UN in its official website.

Friendship Day 2024: Significance The main aim of celebrating the day was to cherish the friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals who can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

To mark the International Friendship Day celebration, UN encourages governments, nations, international organisations and other social groups to conduct events, competitions, and other activities to promote dialogue among people about friendship and its importance.