International Men’s Day 2025: From history, significance to theme — all you need to know

International Men's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on 19 November. Centred on men's mental and physical health, the day promotes positive male role models and aims to lift prejudices and discrimination.
With an aim to foster a more inclusive and empathetic society for all men and boys, the celebrations seek to encourage healthier and more balanced gender relations.
The origin of International Men's Day can be traced back to the 1999 Trinidad and Tobago. The idea of the International Men's Day first emerged in February 1991 but it was inaugurated only a year later on 7 February 1992 by Thomas Oaster. The longest running celebration of International Men's Day take place in Malta since 7 February 1994. However, the Maltese AMR Committee in 2009 decided to shift the date to 19 November, aligning with global celebrations.
Over time, the idea of celebrating men and their contribution to the society gained currency and spread to more than 80 countries. Although International Men's Day is not officially recognised by the United Nations like the International Women's Day, but it has become a global celebration to recognise positive male role models and their contribution to society.
A day to appreciate healthy masculinity and champion equality, International Men’s Day celebration is guided by the 6 pillars which are as follows:
This day makes a difference as it brings attention to concerning issues frequently overlooked, like stress, emotional struggles and suicide. It encourages healthier and more balanced gender relations and supports system men and boys. This day provides a platform to men to address unspoken emotional and mental health issues and realise their full potential by ensuring equal opportunities to grow and thrive. Notably, it aims to foster a more inclusive and empathetic society for all men and boys.
The celebrations this year are based on the global theme “Celebrating Men and Boys.” With a strong focus inclusive environment for everyone, countries, communities and institutions observe this day through a range of activities.
From more open conversations around mental health and healthy expression to shared experiences of men and boys, the goal is to build more supportive families, workspaces, and communities. On this day, awareness programmes, panel discussions, online campaigns, and social media drives are organised to foster positive change and encourage dialogue for a progressive more understanding society.