International Space Station is now visible to naked eyes across India — Here's how you can catch a glimpse till May 13

Livemint

The International Space Station is currently visible to people across India. Details shared by NASA indicate that the ISS can be viewed with bare eyes from various Indian cities between May 8 and May 23.

The International Space Station circles the earth every 90 minutes — giving the astronauts on board 16 sunrises and sunsets every day. (AP via NASA)
The International Space Station circles the earth every 90 minutes — giving the astronauts on board 16 sunrises and sunsets every day. (AP via NASA)

The International Space Station — considered to be the ‘third brightest object in the night sky’ — is currently visible to people across India. Details shared by NASA indicate that the ISS can be viewed with bare eyes from various Indian cities between May 8 and May 23. 

The massive station travels at a speed of approximately 28,000 km per hour. It circles the earth every 90 minutes — giving the astronauts on board 16 sunrises and sunsets every day.

“The space station is visible because it reflects the light of the Sun – the same reason we can see the Moon. However, unlike the Moon, the space station isn't bright enough to see during the day. It can only be seen when it is dawn or dusk at your location. As such, it can range from one sighting opportunity a month to several a week, since it has to be both dark where you are, and the space station has to happen to be going overhead," the NASA website adds. 

Here is a city-wise breakdown of timings and duration:

According to the NASA space station tracking website, ISS is visible for an an approximate 80 km radius around each of the listed locations.

Delhi

May 11 — For three minutes starting at 3:23 am, followed by six minutes from 4:58 am and another seven minutes starting from 7:59 am.

May 12 — For seven minutes starting at 4:09 am and another two minutes starting from 8:48 pm

May 13 — For three minutes starting at 3:23 am, followed by three minutes from 4:58 am and another five minutes starting from 7:57 am.

Mumbai

May 11 — For six minutes starting at 5:00 am and another six minutes starting from 7:56 pm

May 12 — For three minutes starting from 4:12 am

May 13 — For seven minutes starting from 4:57 am

Bengaluru

May 11 — For six minutes starting at 5:02 am and another two minutes starting from 7:58 pm

May 12 — For three minutes starting at 4:14 am and another five minutes starting from 7:07 pm

May 13 — For six minutes starting from 4:59 am

May 14 — For two minutes starting from 4:14 am

Published: 10 May 2024, 10:34 PM IST
