International Space Station is now visible to naked eyes across India — Here's how you can catch a glimpse till May 13
The International Space Station — considered to be the ‘third brightest object in the night sky’ — is currently visible to people across India. Details shared by NASA indicate that the ISS can be viewed with bare eyes from various Indian cities between May 8 and May 23.