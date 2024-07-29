International Tiger Day 2024: Theme, history, and significance

International Tiger Day 2024, also called as the Global Tiger Day 2024, is observed every year on July 29 to raise awareness about the magnificent but endangered animal. The day is a reminder of the collective effort of 13 tiger range countries which came together to create TX2- the global goal to double the wild tigers' population in 2022.

International Tiger Day 2024: History The day was first established in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit. The summit was conducted to draw the world's attention towards the drastic decline in tiger populations. As a result, the nations, which participated in the summit, announced to observe International Tiger Day every year on July 29, to shed light on importance to save tigers from threats like poaching, habitat loss, human-tiger conflict, and the illegal wildlife trade.

Also Read | Tiger conservation needs a financial stress test

International Tiger Day 2024: Theme and Significance This year's International Tiger Day will be celebrated on Monday. The main focus of the day will be to organise events, competitions, and programmes for people to raise awareness about tiger conservation and the urgent threats to the majestic cat.

Also Read | PM launches Big Cats Alliance to keep illegal wildlife trade in check

The main aim of observing the day would be to urge the international community to intensify the efforts for wildlife protection. The goal can be achieved by collective efforts for the expansion of protected areas promotion of sustainable livelihoods for local communities, and maintaining a sufficient range of forest area in the tiger roaming nations.