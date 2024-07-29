International Tiger Day 2024: Theme, history, and significance

International Tiger Day 2024: The day is celebrated every year on July 29, to raise awareness about the magnificent yet endangered animal

International Tiger Day 2024, also called as the Global Tiger Day 2024, is observed every year on July 29 to raise awareness about the magnificent but endangered animal. The day is a reminder of the collective effort of 13 tiger range countries which came together to create TX2- the global goal to double the wild tigers' population in 2022.

International Tiger Day 2024: History

The day was first established in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit. The summit was conducted to draw the world's attention towards the drastic decline in tiger populations. As a result, the nations, which participated in the summit, announced to observe International Tiger Day every year on July 29, to shed light on importance to save tigers from threats like poaching, habitat loss, human-tiger conflict, and the illegal wildlife trade.

International Tiger Day 2024: Theme and Significance

This year's International Tiger Day will be celebrated on Monday. The main focus of the day will be to organise events, competitions, and programmes for people to raise awareness about tiger conservation and the urgent threats to the majestic cat.

The main aim of observing the day would be to urge the international community to intensify the efforts for wildlife protection. The goal can be achieved by collective efforts for the expansion of protected areas promotion of sustainable livelihoods for local communities, and maintaining a sufficient range of forest area in the tiger roaming nations.

Tigers are famous across the world for their power, grace, and appeal, they also play a crucial part in the preservation of ecosystem equilibrium. Being among the apex predators, they have the power to control the amount of prey and contribute to maintaining the natural order of forests. The majestic cat is also known as “Umbrella Species”, as there are many other creatures which benefit from the same environment required for their conservation and protection.

