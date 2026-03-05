International Women’s Day: Smriti Mandhana honoured in Barbie’s debut Dream Team

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been named in the first-ever Barbie Dream Team by Mattel and is the first cricketer to receive a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll that is modelled on her. The announcement was made ahead of International Women’s Day to recognise her contribution towards the growth of women’s cricket.

Advertisement

The limited-edition doll has been created to specifically recognise Mandhana’s achievements in international cricket, and her impact as a role model to young athletes.

Recognition ahead of International Women’s Day According to Mattel, the initiative brings attention to women who have broken barriers and have made exceptional contributions in their respective fields. Mandhana represents India in the global Dream Team line-up that is made up of trailblazing women from different parts of the world.

Celebrating Mandhana’s journey in cricket Mandhana’s selection is the first-ever selection of a cricketer in the Barbie Dream Team. This custom-made doll has been created specifically to commemorate her career in international cricket and the influence she has had both on and off the pitch.

Mandhana has played a significant role in boosting the visibility of women’s cricket in India. She also became the first Indian woman cricketer to register centuries in all three international formats — Test, ODI and T20 — achieving a landmark milestone for the sport.

Advertisement

Barbie shares announcement on social media Announcing the initiative on its Instagram page, Barbie wrote; The dream is real, and we have the team to prove it. Ahead of International Women’s Day, Barbie is proud to announce our first-ever Barbie Dream Team, honoring eight women from across the globe who have led the way for future generations of girls by accomplishing breakthrough firsts in their chosen paths:”

International Women’s Day 2026: All you need to know International Women's Day is observed annually on March 8 to celebrate the achievements of women in the social, economic, cultural and political arenas. The day has also worked as a platform to advocate for speeding up the achievement of gender equality.

Advertisement

Also Read | Barbie launches its first doll with Type 1 diabetes: Check its special features

International Women's Day History International Women's Day's emergence can be traced back to 20th century when labour movements were widespread across Europe and America. The first Women's Day was celebrated in US on February 28, 1909. In 1922, the founder and first head of government of Soviet Russia Vladimir Lenin declared March 8 as International Women's Day to honour the women's role in 1917 Russian Revolution.

In India the first observance dates back to 1914 when a celebration took place in Pune. The day gained prominence during the struggle for independence when women actively participated in movements and protests.

How International Women’s Day is celebrated The day is marked in several ways across countries, including:

Public rallies and awareness campaigns

Panel discussions and seminars

Social media campaigns and movements

Award ceremonies recognising women leaders

Workplace initiatives aimed at promoting equality

Advertisement