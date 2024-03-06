International Women's Day 2024: Theme, history, significance and more

International Women's Day (IWD) is all set to be celebrated this year on 8 March globally, focusing on recognizing women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On this day, several events take place globally to respect and acknowledge the achievement of women.

International Women's Day 2024: Theme The United Nations has decided this year's theme as ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’ is aimed at tackling economic disempowerment. While the campaign theme for the same year is 'Inspire Inclusion.'

Though this campaign, the importance of diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society is emphasized.

Also, the campaign theme underscores the crucial role of inclusion in achieving gender equality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

International Women's Day 2024: History and significance In 28 February, 1909, the United Nations observed the first National Women's Day, followed by a declaration by the Socialist Party of America.

To advocate for women's rights and suffrage, Clara Zetkin proposed establishing an annual Women's Day in 1910 during the International Conference for Working Women in Copenhagen. It met with unanimous approval, that lead to the first International Women's Day being celebrated in 1911 across Austria, Denmark , Germany and Switzerland.

International Women's Day has great significance for gender equality and women's rights. This day gives a platform to raise awareness about women's rights across sectors including social, economic, cultural and political achievements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

