Google Doodle on Saturday celebrated International Women’s Day. The United Nations first acknowledged this day in 1975 to emphasize the significance of women’s contributions worldwide.

In a blog post, Doodle wrote, “With our Doodle, we honour visionary women in STEM fields. The Doodle artwork spotlights groundbreaking contributions by women who revolutionized space exploration, uncovered ancient discoveries, and pioneered lab research that fundamentally shaped our understanding of physics, chemistry, and biology.”

“And these achievements represent just a small fraction of women’s contributions to science,” it further noted.

STEM workforce Doodle noted that women's work represents the ongoing progress towards gender equality, yet “STEM remains one of the areas where significant gaps still persist.”

Futthermore, “Currently, women represent only 29% of the global STEM workforce. But this number grow larger every year,” said Doodle.

International Women’s Day is a powerful reminder of the impact women have made throughout history, noted Doodle.

“Their collective achievements have helped shape the world we live in today, allowing us to enjoy the progress and innovations of the modern era,” it further added.

In India the first observance dates back to 1914 when a celebration took place in Pune. The day gained prominence during the struggle for independence when women actively participated in movements and protests.

International Women's Day Significance

“This year’s theme calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all and a feminist future where no one is left behind. Central to this vision is empowering the next generation—youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls—as catalysts for lasting change,” United Nations said.