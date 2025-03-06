International Women’s Day 2025: Inspiring quotes and poems to celebrate ’strength and equality’; details

International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8. In 2025, this day will continue to remind us of the ongoing fight for gender equality, the remarkable achievements of women worldwide, and the challenges they still face.

A Day to Celebrate Women's Achievements International Women's Day was first celebrated in 1909 in the United States, but it quickly spread across the globe as a day dedicated to advocating for women's rights and equality. Over the years, International Women's Day has been a platform for discussing gender disparities and promoting the empowerment of women.

Many groups worldwide use this day to highlight the specific struggles women face, particularly in developing nations. Gender-based violence, unequal access to education, and limited economic opportunities are still daily realities for many women.

However, these challenges are met with resilience and determination.

Women continue to make significant strides in political leadership, scientific innovation, and the arts. Activists, educators, and entrepreneurs are championing women's issues and creating lasting changes in their communities.

International Women's Day 2025: Quotes and poems On International Women's Day 2025, check these quotes and lines from famous individuals reflecting the power, resilience, and vision of women across the world.

“The best way to change the world is to empower women.”

– Oprah Winfrey, Media Mogul and Philanthropist

As Oprah Winfrey highlights, empowering women is at the core of transforming society. Empowered women lead families, businesses, and nations. They are central to building a more inclusive and progressive world.

“One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman.”

– Simone de Beauvoir, Renowned Feminist

"A Woman Speaks" “I am not free while any woman is unfree,

even when her shackles are very different from my own.”

-Audre Lorde.

Malala Yousafzai -“We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced.”

“The Woman's Voice” “A woman is like a flower,

Bright and full of grace,

She stands in the garden of life,

With strength to embrace.”

-Emily Dickinson.