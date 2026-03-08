International Women's Day 2026: Here are 20+ WhatsApp, Facebook wishes to share with family, friends

The world observes International Women's Day every year on March 8. The day recognises women’s achievements across social, economic and political spheres and serves as a platform to strengthen global support for women’s rights and participation.

Theme This year, the United Nations 2026 International Women's Day theme is "Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls," focusing on structural accountability, closing justice gaps, and defending rights.

"This year, IWD 2026 calls for action to dismantle the structural barriers to equal justice: discriminatory laws, weak legal protections, and harmful practices and social norms that erode the rights of women and girls," UN Women posted on its website.

Separately, the International Women’s Day 2026 is marked by a global campaign theme, “Give to Gain," emphasising collaboration and philanthropy to advance gender equality.

"A global “Give to Gain” campaign calls attention to the importance of collaboration and generosity for achieving gender equality," the government said in a press release on Saturday.

"Give To Gain emphasises the power of reciprocity and support. When people, organisations, and communities give generously, opportunities and support for women increase. Giving is not a subtraction, it's intentional multiplication. When women thrive, we all rise," the information on the International Women's Day website read.

Date The fact that Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 is strongly linked to the women’s movements during the Russian Revolution (1917), the UN reported.

The date is linked to 1917, when women in Russia went on strike demanding “bread and peace.” The protest began on February 23 in the Julian calendar, which corresponds to March 8 in the Gregorian calendar used internationally.

Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, International Women's Day first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe.

Significance International Women's Day is celebrated in many countries around the world. It is a day when women are recognised for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.

Here are 20+ WhatsApp, Facebook wishes to share with family, friends:

Corporate Group Wishes 1. Happy Women's Day to all the incredible women in our workplace. Your dedication, leadership, and brilliance inspire us every day.

2. Wishing all the amazing women in our organization continued success, strength, and recognition. Happy Women's Day!

3. Today we celebrate the achievements, resilience, and leadership of women who make our workplace stronger. Happy Women's Day!

4. To the women who lead, innovate, and inspire—thank you for shaping a better workplace. Happy Women's Day!

5. Your talent, determination, and professionalism uplift our team every day. Wishing you a wonderful Women's Day.

6. Happy Women's Day! May your hard work continue to open doors and inspire future generations.

7. Here's to strong women in our team—may you continue to grow, succeed, and lead with confidence.

8. On this Women's Day, we appreciate the remarkable women who contribute to our success and culture. Thank you!

👩‍👩‍👧 Wishes for Family & Friends

1. Happy Women's Day to the amazing women in my life. Your love, strength, and kindness make the world brighter.

2. To my wonderful friends and family—thank you for being strong, supportive, and inspiring. Happy Women's Day!

3. Celebrating the beautiful souls who make life meaningful. Wishing you all a very Happy Women's Day.

4. Your courage, love, and warmth inspire everyone around you. Happy Women's Day!

5. To the women who make life joyful and meaningful—today we celebrate you. Happy Women's Day!

6. Happy Women's Day to my friends and family who fill my life with positivity, strength, and endless support.

👵 Wishes for Elderly Women 1. Happy Women's Day to the wonderful women whose wisdom and experience guide us every day.

2. Your strength, patience, and life lessons inspire generations. Wishing you a very Happy Women's Day.

3. Thank you for your love, wisdom, and sacrifices that shaped our lives. Happy Women's Day!

4. Today we honor the incredible women whose stories and guidance inspire us. Happy Women's Day.

5. Your grace, strength, and kindness are timeless. Wishing you a beautiful Women's Day.