As International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated globally today, it's important to recognize and honour the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This day serves as a reminder to appreciate the contributions of women in all aspects of life.

If you find yourself in need of a last-minute gift for the women in your life, there are plenty of thoughtful options to consider. Check here:

1. Digital Gift Cards: Choose a digital gift card from her favourite store, restaurant, or online retailer. This allows her to pick out something she truly loves. Send her a virtual bouquet or arrange for a flower delivery to her doorstep if available in your area.

2. Books by Inspirational Women: Choose books written by influential women from various fields such as literature, science, activism, or business. These can offer inspiration and motivation. Here is the list:

"Becoming" by Michelle Obama.

"My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor - Autobiography of Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina Supreme Court Justice in the United States, detailing her upbringing, career, and judicial philosophy.

"The Diary of a Young Girl" by Anne Frank.

"I Am Malala: The Story of the Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban" by Malala Yousafzai.

3. Donation in Her Name: Donate to a women's charity or organization in her honour. Select a cause that aligns with her interests, whether it's supporting women's education, healthcare, or economic empowerment.

4. Self-Care Kit: Put together a self-care kit filled with pampering essentials like bath bombs, face masks, scented candles, and her favourite treats.

5. Handwritten Letter: Write her a heartfelt letter expressing your appreciation and admiration for her strength, resilience, and achievements as a woman.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has decided this year's theme 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress' is aimed at tackling economic disempowerment. While the campaign theme for the same year is 'Inspire Inclusion.'

Though this campaign, the importance of diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society is emphasized.

