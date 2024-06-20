International Yoga Day 2024: Date, history to theme; here’s all you need to know

International Yoga Day 2024: The 10th International Yoda Day 2024 will be celebrated around the world on June 21. The day aims to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga, right from physical, mental, and spiritual. The term "Yoga" comes from the Sanskrit root "yuj," which means "to join," "to yoke," or "to unite." Yoga reflects the union of mind and body, thoughts and actions, restraint and fulfillment, and harmony between humans and nature.

International Yoga Day 2024 Theme: Each year, International Yoga Day adopts a specific theme to focus the celebrations and activities around a particular aspect of yoga. The theme for 2024 is "Yoga for Self and Society."

International Yoga Day 2024 History Though the origin of yoga dates back to ancient India, however, in September 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to observe the International Day of Yoga during his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

While addressing the 69th session of the UNGA, the prime minister had said, "Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature."

After which, the UNGA on 11 December 2014, proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga.

International Yoga Day 2024 Significance Over the years, yoga has become widely popular worldwide, with millions embracing it to enhance their overall health and mental well-being. Yoga is not only about physical excercises but includes breathing exercises and mediation. It not only helps to reduce stress, anxiety and depression but also improves flexibility, strength, balance, and endurance.