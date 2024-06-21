Happy International Yoga Day 2024: 10 wishes, quotes, images, WhatsApp messages, GIFs to share with friends and family

Happy International Yoga Day 2024: The art of healthy living, Yoga, which originated in India, is now a global phenomenon with millions of people celebrating the ancient practice across the world on International Yoga Day 2024 on June 21.

The day is celebrated every year as Yoga Day after the United Nations unanimously adopted a resolution piloted by India to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 which is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. The day serves as a reminder to take out some time for our body and mind. The day also acts as a driving force which can encourage millions to start practicing yoga for a healthier body and mind. Here are some quotes, wishes, and messages to send to your friends and family on International Yoga Day 2024 and encourage them to include the ancient practice in their lives.

Happy International Yoga Day wishes to send in morning 1. May yoga continue to inspire people worldwide to prioritize mental and physical well-being.

2. May every individual find inner peace and harmony through the practice of yoga.

3. May yoga contribute to a healthier planet by promoting sustainable living practices.

4. May communities come together through yoga to foster understanding and unity.

5. May children and young adults embrace yoga to nurture their minds and bodies from an early age.

6. May yoga practitioners deepen their practice and explore its spiritual dimensions.

7. May workplaces integrate yoga for employees' holistic development and stress management.

8. May governments support initiatives that make yoga accessible to all socioeconomic groups.

9. May yoga teachers and practitioners collaborate globally to share knowledge and enhance learning.