International Yoga Day 2024: From Nepal to New York Times Square; watch videos of celebrations across the world

  • International Yoga Day 2024: International Yoga Day 2024 is celebrated globally on June 21 to promote the benefits of yoga for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated07:23 AM IST
International Yoga Day 2024 celebrations across the world
International Yoga Day 2024 celebrations across the world

International Yoga Day 2024: The 10th International Yoda Day 2024 is being celebrated around the world today i.e. on June 21. The day aims to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga, right from physical, mental, and spiritual.

International Yoga Day 2024 Live Updates:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the International Yoga Day celebrations today in Srinagar. Currently, rains is being witnessed in J&K's Srinagar. However, in other places, the International Yoga Day 2024 celebrations have begun.

Yog Guru Ramdev performed yoga at an event in Uttarakhand's Haridwar who was joined by Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna.

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2024: Wishes, quotes, images, WhatsApp messages, GIFs to share with friends and family

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel perform yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.

The Embassy of India in Nepal organised a large-scale Yoga demonstration on the eve of the International Day of Yoga in Lumbini and Pokhara.

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2024: Date, history to theme; here’s all you need to know

In New York's Times Square, numerous individuals participated in Yoga to commemorate the occasion. Binaya Pradhan, Consul General of India, New York told ANI, “Today we are celebrating International Yoga Day at Times Square. We have yoga participants from several nationalities and this is going to go on for the entire day. Today we are expecting about 8,000 to 10,000 participants who will do yoga today along with us. I am really happy that this year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga for self and society'. I'm sure this is going to inspire everybody who is participating here today and around other different parts of the United States.”

The 41 BN SSB, Frontier SSB Siliguri, Sector SSB Ranidangi, and other security forces celebrated International Yoga Day with the Armed Police Force of Nepal on the Mechi Bridge, which links India and Nepal.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and BL Verma perform yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.

Indian Army personnel perform Yoga in icy heights on the northern frontier.

 

School children perform Yoga alongside Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsInternational Yoga Day 2024: From Nepal to New York Times Square; watch videos of celebrations across the world

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

208.25
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
9.4 (4.73%)

Tata Steel

182.35
10:26 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.3 (1.28%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.95
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.15 (1.29%)

Bharat Electronics

312.05
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.75 (0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals

765.60
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
68.7 (9.86%)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

262.55
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
22.75 (9.49%)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

188.15
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
14 (8.04%)

Prestige Estates Projects

2,015.65
10:11 AM | 20 JUN 2024
148.45 (7.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,995.000.00
    Chennai
    73,353.000.00
    Delhi
    73,210.000.00
    Kolkata
    72,995.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue