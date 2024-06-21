International Yoga Day 2024: The 10th International Yoda Day 2024 is being celebrated around the world today i.e. on June 21. The day aims to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga, right from physical, mental, and spiritual. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

International Yoga Day 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the International Yoga Day celebrations today in Srinagar. Currently, rains is being witnessed in J&K's Srinagar. However, in other places, the International Yoga Day 2024 celebrations have begun.

Yog Guru Ramdev performed yoga at an event in Uttarakhand's Haridwar who was joined by Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel perform yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.

The Embassy of India in Nepal organised a large-scale Yoga demonstration on the eve of the International Day of Yoga in Lumbini and Pokhara. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In New York's Times Square, numerous individuals participated in Yoga to commemorate the occasion. Binaya Pradhan, Consul General of India, New York told ANI, “Today we are celebrating International Yoga Day at Times Square. We have yoga participants from several nationalities and this is going to go on for the entire day. Today we are expecting about 8,000 to 10,000 participants who will do yoga today along with us. I am really happy that this year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga for self and society'. I'm sure this is going to inspire everybody who is participating here today and around other different parts of the United States."

The 41 BN SSB, Frontier SSB Siliguri, Sector SSB Ranidangi, and other security forces celebrated International Yoga Day with the Armed Police Force of Nepal on the Mechi Bridge, which links India and Nepal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and BL Verma perform yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.

Indian Army personnel perform Yoga in icy heights on the northern frontier.

School children perform Yoga alongside Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

