Internet blames Gautam Gambhir for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement: 'So much jealous...'

In a matter of just one week, India's star cricket players – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – announced their retirement from Test cricket. While Rohit announced his retirement on 7 May, Virat surprised the world on 12 May.

With both the legends of the game announcing their retirement from the longest format of the game, a report by PTI claimed that former Indian opener and current Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir could have played an important role in star duo's retirement.

According to the report, Gambhir wanted fresh faces in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, which may have driven Rohit and Kohli to hang up their boots for red-ball cricket.

"The Gautam Gambhir era begins now. He was categorical that during the next WTC cycle, India need to have fresh faces. Everyone, associated with decision making knew where Gambhir stood in terms of carrying seniors in the longest format. Obviously his and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar's thoughts aligned," a BCCI source told PTI.

As reports claimed Gambhir's role in Ro-Ko retirement from Tests, even internet users can't keep their calm.

Here are few reactions by social media users: One said, "Gautam Gambhir is So much jealous of Every Big cricketer of his tenure. He created so much tension in the team, and ruined the mahol of the team. He is also the reason behind the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. If India fails in England then no one will spare him."

Another wrote, “Ajit Agarkar & Gautam Gambhir's inclusion is the worst thing that ever happened to BCCI.”

A third wrote, "Kohli was very good in Test cricket during Dravid's tenure, failed cricketer Gambhir ruined everything."

"Now I actually want India to lose 5-0 in England, even by an innings—just so that Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar are thrown out of the team setup next," said a fourth social media user.

During Rahul Dravid's tenure, players were performing well & the team managed to win series and later Gautam Gambhir took over, the entire environment changed — Indian team lost two consecutive series, missed out on WTC, & India's three best players won't be in whites again.💔😢