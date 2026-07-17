Internet divided after Aamir Khan says Sonam Wangchuk did not inspire Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots

Aamir Khan's statement that Sonam Wangchuk did not inspire 3 Idiots character Phunsukh Wangdu has triggered sharp debate online, with social media users split between supporting the actor's clarification and criticising his response.

Internet reactions to Aamir Khan saying ‘3 Idiots’ Phunsukh Wangdu is not based on Sonam Wangchuk Actor Aamir Khan has triggered widespread discussion online after distancing the iconic 3 Idiots character Phunsukh Wangdu from Ladakh-based education reformer and activist Sonam Wangchuk, while also expressing concern over the activist's ongoing hunger strike.

Speaking publicly on the issue for the first time, Khan described the long-standing belief that Phunsukh Wangdu was inspired by Wangchuk as a "misconception". He said Wangchuk himself had repeatedly clarified that the character was not based on him.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Aamir Khan say about Sonam Wangchuk's influence on Phunsukh Wangdu from 3 Idiots? ⌵ Aamir Khan stated that Phunsukh Wangdu was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk, describing the belief as a 'misconception' and noting that Wangchuk himself has clarified this multiple times. 2 Why is Aamir Khan's statement on Phunsukh Wangdu controversial? ⌵ The controversy stems from longstanding beliefs that Phunsukh Wangdu was modeled after Sonam Wangchuk, causing a divide in public opinion regarding Khan's remarks and his perceived lack of support for Wangchuk's hunger strike. 3 How did the internet react to Aamir Khan's comments about Sonam Wangchuk? ⌵ Reactions were mixed; some users criticized Khan for not addressing Wangchuk's hunger strike directly, while others defended him by pointing out Wangchuk had previously denied any connection to the film's character. 4 Should Aamir Khan have commented more directly on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Many believe Khan should have addressed Wangchuk's hunger strike explicitly, arguing that his response seemed evasive, especially given the protest's significance and the activist's deteriorating health. 5 What connection does Sonam Wangchuk acknowledge regarding his work and 3 Idiots? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk has acknowledged that while aspects of his work may have inspired parts of the film 3 Idiots, he does not agree that the character Phunsukh Wangdu is based on his life.

Khan nevertheless acknowledged concern over the activist's condition as Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar entered its 20th day.

The actor's remarks quickly became a talking point on social media, where users expressed sharply differing views over both the clarification and his response to Wangchuk's protest.

Some criticised Khan, arguing that he had avoided commenting directly on the activist's hunger strike. One user wrote, "Doesn't matter whether Rancho character was based on Wangchuk. When asked explicitly to comment on his hunger strike, what a coward like answer u gave. Was Satyamev Jayate show a gimmick as you sound now? (sic)"

Another post read, “One thing about Amir Khan is, that he will not give people due credit. Just like he Blake Lively’d the Taare Zameen Par director, Amole Gupte by ostracising him (sic).”

Others questioned similarities between the film and Wangchuk's life, with one user writing, "Why was sonam wangchuk's school in the movie then ?? Deja vu ?? Why was parts of his life like inventions and alternative learning methods used to portray this bastard actor's character in the movie ?? And why ladakh for shooting the film ?? (sic)"

Another social media user asked, "If the movie 3 Idiots wasn't based on Sonam Wangchuk, then why was sonam being claimed for so long? (sic)"

Some reactions were directed personally at the actor. One post said, "This man is a shell of who he was. No integrity loser (sic)." Another commented, "Earlier, Aamir was afraid to live in this country; now, he has started fearing even speaking out. 😂 (sic)"

However, several users defended Khan's statement, pointing out that Wangchuk himself has previously rejected claims that the character was based on him. One user wrote, "Even wangchuk himself has denied, so what now ? (sic)."

Another described the clarification as "a very needed reply. Indians have a tendency to make everyone their gods and idols out of nowhere 😂 (sic)"

A different user suggested that while the character may not have been directly modelled on Wangchuk, aspects of his work could still have influenced the writers, posting: "lol. Maybe he didn’t but possibly his writers knew about him. Scientist with patents from Ladak with an odd name. like Wangchuk /Wangdu are not a very common names also. I think they hide the inspiration cause the story is fictional not the person. Person also can’t claim it cause that’s a fictional story (sic)."