MrBeast slammed for posting friend’s reaction to Coach Tyler Wall’s death in viral weight loss video

YouTube sensation MrBeast is facing backlash after uploading a controversial video titled Lose 100 LBS, Win $250,000 on June 21, 2025. Intended to inspire viewers by documenting contestant Majd’s weight loss journey, the video has ignited debate online. Particularly, for including his raw emotional response to the death of his trainer Coach Tyler Wall.

In the video, Majd could be seen breaking down after learning that Coach Wall, who had been instrumental to his transformation, had unexpectedly passed away mid-challenge. The footage, which includes emotional piano music, came under the scanner with people accusing the YouTuber of exploitation.

Critics call video “emotionally exploitative” Many criticised the YouTuber’s video and compared it with Logan Paul’s 2017 ‘Suicide Forest’ video, a now-notorious moment in YouTube history.

One X (formerly Twitter) user said MrBeast adding sad piano music to Majd’s reaction was disgusting. He added, “Recording it AT ALL is insane... POSTING it is inhumane.”

Some argued that the video crossed a line by capitalising on real grief for emotional impact. Another user said recording someone during their most vulnerable moments for an extended period and showing it was unhealthy.

Others called for the video to be cancelled altogether after the trainer’s death, saying that honouring the coach would have meant quietly supporting Majd without publicising his heartbreak.

One X user bluntly commented that MrBeast should have stopped the video and just given him the money.

But not everyone agrees In spite of the intense backlash, a section of people came to MrBeast’s defence. They noted the video included a viewer discretion warning, a dedication to Coach Wall, and a statement from MrBeast’s team claiming the coach’s family had consented to the release of the footage.

One of the viewers, defending the YouTuber, said the Wall family wanted MrBeast to post the footage. “People are overreacting to farm clout,” the user wrote, urging critics to watch the video in its entirety.

The video refers to Tyler as “a kind and genuine spirit,” and mentions that his family hopes to keep his memory alive through positive messages.

MrBeast has not commented on the controversy yet.

FAQs What is the controversy around MrBeast’s latest video? The YouTuber is under fire for including a grieving contestant’s raw emotional reaction to the death of his trainer, Coach Tyler Wall, in a video challenge.

Who was Coach Tyler Wall? He was a personal trainer helping contestant Majd lose 100 pounds for a $250,000 prize. He tragically passed away mid-way through filming.

Why are people upset? Critics believe the video was exploitative for including footage of Majd’s grief, especially accompanied by emotional music. Some compared it to Logan Paul’s infamous 2017 video.