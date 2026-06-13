Internet goes wild over fake Jennifer Lawrence, Sebastian Stan and Jonathan Bailey casting announcements

Social media users were briefly convinced this week that several high-profile stars had joined romantic comedy One Month Mark, after a pair of hoax casting posts gained traction online and prompted an outpouring of enthusiasm from fans.

Hollywood casting hoaxes involving Jennifer Lawrence, Sebastian Stan, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley go viral on X The first rumour originated from an account known as “Flop Updates”, which shared a post designed to resemble an entertainment industry report. The post falsely claimed that Sebastian Stan had signed on to star opposite Lawrence in One Month Mark, an upcoming Apple Studios romantic comedy centred on a woman who has never managed to stay in a relationship for more than a month.

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The project, which Lawrence is also reportedly producing alongside Chernin Entertainment, was recently announced but remains in the early stages of development. While the actress is attached to star, no director, co-stars or production timeline have been officially confirmed.

That did little to stop the rumour from spreading rapidly among fans of Stan, many of whom have long expressed interest in seeing the actor take on a traditional romantic comedy role following years of dramatic and action-heavy performances.

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One fan admitted, “i almost fell for it i was so happy (sic)”.

Another reacted with frustration after discovering the claim was false, writing, “FLOP UPDATES DON'T PLAY WITH SEBNATION LIKE THAT THIS IS SO MEAN (sic)”.

Others embraced the possibility of the pairing, with one user posting, “Sebastian Stan will finally do a romcom! 🥰 (sic)”, while another wrote, “OMG MY TWO FAVORITES after yesterday's terrible news, this is like a consolation prize (sic)”.

The excitement continued across social media, with comments including, “Sebastian Stan and Jennifer Lawrence Richard Linklater romcom (sic)”, “MY FAAAAAAAAAVVVVSSSSSSS TAKE ALL MY MONEY”, and “sebastian stan finnaly doing romcom life is worthing again (sic)”.

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The frenzy intensified when another user shared a similarly styled fake announcement involving Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.

The fabricated post claimed: “Jonathan Bailey joins Simone Ashley in Richard Linklater’s romantic comedy ‘ONE MONTH MARK’ at Apple Studios. It is expected to film this fall with a summer 2027 theatrical roll-out.”

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Despite having no basis in confirmed reporting, the post quickly gained attention, fuelled by continuing fan enthusiasm for Bailey and Ashley, whose on-screen chemistry in Bridgerton remains popular among viewers.

One fan wrote, “dont even joke about this i almost got into an accident 😭😭😭 (sic)”.

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Another commented, “the people yearn to see jonny and simone in another project together- @ Hollywood give the people what they want!! (sic)”

Others lamented the missed opportunity, with one user noting, “more likes than the real casting news 😭 the fact that NO ONE capitalizes on their shared power is a biblical sin (sic)”.

“The world craves to see Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley's masterclass in chemistry again (sic),” another fan wrote, while a fifth added, “The people yearn for Jonny and Simone in another project together (sic)”.

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Although neither rumour proved accurate, the reaction highlighted a broader trend in audience demand for major romantic comedies featuring established stars.

The enthusiastic response to both fake announcements underscored the enduring popularity of Lawrence, Stan, Bailey and Ashley, as well as the appetite among viewers for high-profile romantic pairings that combine proven chemistry with mainstream appeal.

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For now, however, One Month Mark remains largely under wraps, with Apple Studios yet to announce a director, supporting cast or production schedule for the film.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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