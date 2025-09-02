Internet praises heroic groom for saving bride from hornet without ruining her dress: 'That's the right guy'

In a moment that could have turned disastrous, a bride’s composure and her groom’s quick thinking have captured hearts online after a hornet unexpectedly slipped into her wedding dress during their vows.

The incident, caught on video and now making the rounds on social media, unfolded just as the couple were exchanging vows.

Despite the unexpected visitor, the bride remained calm, quietly informing her groom of the hornet’s presence. A bridesmaid could be seen stepping in to help — but it was the groom’s heroic action that stole the spotlight.

In a moment that was equal parts humorous and heartfelt, the groom gently reached into the dress and removed the hornet — carefully, calmly, and without a single tear in the fabric.

Internet reacts to the video The internet has been both touched and thoroughly entertained by the clip, with users flooding the comments section with hilarious and emotional reactions.

“The way I would have run and destroy everything around me (sic),” one person wrote, perfectly capturing the panic most people would’ve felt.

Another added, “Yes! That's the right guy! Men won't understand that he didn't even ruin her wedding dress to be a hero, and that's priceless on that specific day!”

“I’ve never been stung and I’m unsure if I might be allergic - but that groom was a hero!” said a third, applauding his bravery.

One user couldn’t help but marvel at the bride’s poise: “She's so calm and sophisticated. My entire marriage venue would be in tatters and the groom woulda been thrown into the cake if insect got inside my dress.”

The video has quickly become a symbol of love, teamwork, and grace under pressure — with many calling the groom’s reaction not only heroic, but a sign he’s truly husband material.